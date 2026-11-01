Bhopal Municipal Corporation Revives Failed Jet Patcher Road Repair Method, Targets 30,000 Sq Metres Of Pothole-Damaged Roads | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite its previous experiment with jet patcher method failing to deliver the expected results, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has once again started using the technology for road repairs. The corporation on Saturday began deploying the machine to repair potholes across the city, with around 30,000 square metres of damaged road surface identified in a recent survey.

The method was first introduced in Bhopal in July 2025 and was promoted as a modern solution capable of repairing potholes within five to 10 minutes without disrupting traffic.

However, the experiment did not translate into large-scale use. Officials later acknowledged that the machine was suitable only for minor patchwork, while larger potholes required conventional repair methods.

Despite the earlier experience and concerns raised by experts about the method's suitability for Bhopal's roads, the corporation has now awarded an annual rate contract (ARC) for year-round road maintenance to a Gujarat-based company.

The mechanical department identified 30,000 square metres of damaged road surface across the city's approximately 3,500-km road network. The survey covered all Assembly constituencies, municipal zones and their respective wards.

Earlier, local contractors carried out patchwork manually, but the new contract relies on machinery to speed up the process.

However, the earlier trial raises questions about whether the technology can withstand Bhopal's road conditions, particularly during prolonged rainfall, when repaired surfaces have previously deteriorated and potholes have resurfaced.

Work begins in Gulmohar Colony

The latest round of repairs began on Saturday in the G-3 area of Gulmohar Colony, Ward 50, under Zone 10. Mayor Malti Rai inaugurated the work and directed officials to ensure that damaged roads across the city are repaired before Diwali.

The process involves cleaning the damaged surface, cutting and levelling it into a square-shaped depression approximately two inches deep, filling it with repair material and compacting it with a roller. Officials claim the method allows repairs without stopping traffic.

Official statement

BMC's superintending engineer (mechanical) RR Jaroliya said that the machine can repair a damaged patch measuring 10x10 feet in around 20 to 25 minutes.