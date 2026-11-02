Bhopal DRI Seizes Drugs Worth ₹3.45 Crore From Delhi Bus Passengers, Arrests Two Trafficking Suspects | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized Methamphetamine valued at Rs 3.45 crore and arrested two drug traffickers travelling by bus from Delhi to Bhopal, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the two passengers when their bus arrived at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Bhopal in the early hours of Sunday.

During a search, officers recovered eight plastic packets wrapped in brown tape from a grey cloth bag carried by one passenger. The packets contained 4,071 grams of a white crystalline substance.

The second passenger was found carrying two plastic packets concealed in a black pouch inside his trousers. Each packet contained 125 grams of a similar substance.

Tests conducted using an NDPS field test kit confirmed the presence of amphetamine in all 10 packets.

The seized drugs, valued at Rs 3.45 crore in the international illicit market, were confiscated and both passengers were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway.