Bhopal's Kerwa, Kaliasot Reservoir Survey Data Handover Stalled Over ₹7.88 Lakh Payment Dispute, NGT Encroachment Assessment Delayed | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A payment dispute between the survey agency and the government authorities has prevented complete handover of technical data pertaining to surveys of Kerwa and Kaliasot reservoirs that were carried out for demarcation of Bhoj Wetland. This has delayed the process of assessing possible encroachments along their boundaries.

On October 28, a committee constituted following directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT) had submitted its report, which was uploaded on Friday. The report covered drone imagery, ground verification, satellite comparisons and demarcation of full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of both reservoirs.

Though the agency submitted survey maps and reports, the complete digital imagery and geo-referenced data have reportedly not been handed over because of pending payment. The issue has been flagged in a committee report submitted before the NGT, which is examining concerns related to the reservoirs and their boundaries.

Making submission to NGT, the agency, Geolink Survey, has claimed Rs 7.88 lakh in dues: Rs 3.82 lakh for the drone survey of Kaliasot and Rs 4.06 lakh for the DGPS contour survey of Kerwa, according to survey committee members including Subhash C Pandey.

Six locations found with submerged pillars at Kaliasot

During ground verification around Kaliasot Reservoir on September 8-9, committee members found the installed boundary pillars submerged at six locations - near Siraj Resort, Buffalo Yard, behind the Fish Farm, Kaliasot Road bridge, Whispering Palms and Eden Restaurant.

The findings indicate that the water level had crossed the previously installed pillar markings at these locations, prompting NGT to order detailed verification and demarcation.

The survey established Kaliasot's FTL at 505.67 metres. Its mapped FTL area is 484.431 hectares, while the corresponding 33-metre and 50-metre buffer-zone areas have been reported as 569.590 hectares and 607.514 hectares, respectively.

Kerwa water level below FTL

The Kerwa contour survey was completed on October 24, 2026, with its FTL recorded at 509.93 metres. The mapped FTL area was 439.09 hectares, while the 33-metre and 50-metre buffer zones covered 515.56 hectares and 552.61 hectares, respectively. An inspection committee on October 22 found the reservoir's water level below FTL.

The water resources department informed the committee that a temporary coffer dam had been constructed to prevent water from flowing out. The report also lists several locations around Kerwa for ground verification. However, it does not establish these locations as confirmed encroachments or provide a consolidated figure for the area allegedly occupied.