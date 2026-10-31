Bhopal ED Files Money Laundering Complaint Against Ex-CEO Shobhit Tripathi In ₹30.18 Crore Marriage Assistance Scheme Fraud Case | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal zonal office, has filed a prosecution complaint under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the PMLA special court in Bhopal against Shobhit Tripathi and two other persons.

This is in connection with a money laundering investigation relating to fraudulent disbursement of government funds under the Marriage Assistance Scheme.

The scheme was implemented by state government for providing financial assistance of Rs 51,000 to the daughters of registered poor construction workers.

Shobhit Tripathi, during his tenure as chief executive officer (CEO) of Janpad Panchayat, Sironj, from 2019 to November 2021, in collusion with others, approved and disbursed government funds amounting to Rs 30.18 crore in respect of 5,923 suspicious marriage assistance cases.

The ED investigation was initiated based on an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhopal, under Sections 420, 409 read with 120-B of the IPC, 1860, and Sections 13(1)(e) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Shobhit Tripathi.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhopal.

The investigation has revealed that forged and fabricated application forms and credentials of ineligible beneficiaries were used to obtain benefits under the scheme.

Funds were transferred into bank accounts opened using the credentials of ineligible beneficiaries without their knowledge, with the sole intent to transfer scheme funds into the said makeshift bank accounts and were immediately withdrawn in multiple tranches in cash.

Benefits were also found to have been extended to ineligible persons during the Covid-19 lockdown period when public marriages were prohibited.

Properties attached, Tripathi in judicial custody

On October 28, 2026, various properties were attached by the directorate, consisting of immovable properties in the name of Shobhit Tripathi and his other associate Hemant Sahu.

In the said matter, searches were also conducted, which resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents. Shobhit Tripathi was arrested on September 2, 2026, under PMLA, 2002, and is presently in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.