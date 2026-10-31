Bhopal Woman Duped Of ₹1 Crore By Tantric Siblings Promising Son's 'Vashikaran'

Bhopal Woman Duped Of ₹1 Crore By Tantric Siblings Promising To Control Son's Behaviour | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman from Bhopal was allegedly cheated of gold, silver and cash worth nearly ₹1 crore by a tantric brother-sister duo who claimed to have supernatural powers. The suspects reportedly promised to help the woman bring her son under her control through tantric rituals (Vashikaran). The Bhopal Crime Branch has registered a case against the siblings and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, the suspects allegedly convinced the woman that they could control her son's behaviour through tantric practices. Believing their claims, the woman reportedly handed over valuable jewellery and large amounts of cash to them.

625 Grams of Gold, 500 Grams of Silver Taken

The woman alleged that the suspects took 625 grams of gold, 500 grams of silver and cash amounting to several lakh rupees from her. The total value of the valuables and cash involved in the alleged fraud is estimated at around ₹1 crore.

Crime Branch Registers Case Against Siblings

After allegedly losing her valuables and cash, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint against the brother-sister duo.

Police are examining the circumstances in which the woman handed over the gold, silver and cash. The case has raised concerns about fraudsters allegedly exploiting people's family problems and emotional distress by making false promises of supernatural solutions.

Further details about the suspects and the alleged transactions are awaited as the investigation continues.