Tantric Spotted Performing Rituals, Consuming Burnt Flesh At Ujjain Cremation Ground; Disturbing VIDEO Viral

Gross! Woman Allegedly Perform Tantric Rituals At Ujjain Creamation Ground, Eats Burnt Flesh; VIDEO Triggers Concern | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video purportedly showing a woman allegedly performing tantric rituals near burning funeral pyres at a cremation ground in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district surfaced on social media on Monday.

According to information available, the woman in the video was identified as Kali Nand Giri. She was allegedly seen moving close to the burning pyres and searching among the remains for bones and a skull. She allegedly found burnt flesh and started eating it.

The video spread rapidly on social media, with netizens expressing disgust and fear online.

Watch the video here:

MP के उज्जैन जिले में तंत्र-मंत्र साधना के नाम पर श्मशान में शव के साथ छेड़छाड़



वीडियो में काली नंद गिरि नाम की महिला श्मशान में जलती चिताओं के पास तांत्रिक क्रियाएं करती नजर आ रही है।



वह शव से हड्डियां और खोपड़ी तलाशकर शव के मांस का सेवन करती हुई दिखाई दे रही है। pic.twitter.com/DmZYYUx8ly — Ranjeet kumar Yadav (@RanjeetkrYdv) August 30, 2026

In the video, the woman could be seen completely covered in ashes and wearing a black cloth. She could also be seen pulling out a sword from its sheath and using it to search for flesh from a burning pyre.

While the video was being recorded, she allegedly ate the burnt flesh and said, “Dekho mai abhi insaan ko khayenge… Ye dekho garam-garam hai, abhi nikala. Bohot tasty hai. Bohot bade tantrikon ko maar diya. Mere se bach ke rehna… (See, it’s very hot. Just took it out from the flames. It’s tasty. Killed several known tantriks. Beware of me).”

“Rakh lagana, khopdi se khelna, ye hamara kaam hai... hamare se bach ke raho… aise garam-garam insaan ko kha rahe hai hum… ye hamara jeevan hai… hum kya kar sakte hai tumhare soch ke bahar hai… (Applying ashes, playing with human skulls, it’s all our job. You must be aware of us. We eat humans like this. This is our life. You cannot even think what all we can do).”

At the end of the video, she was also heard chanting a mantra related to the funeral site.

Police action awaited

It was alleged that the woman tampered with a body and consumed human flesh as part of a ritual. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

The video has caused concern among local residents, who have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Tampering with bodies or human remains at a cremation ground is a serious matter and may attract legal action.

Further details, including the exact location and date of the incident, are yet to be ascertained.

An official statement from the police or district administration is awaited.