Brutal! Puppy ‘Munna’ Suffers Severe Facial Burns In Acid Attack In Indore; Disturbing Visuals

Puppy ‘Munna’ Suffers Severe Facial Burns In Alleged Acid Attack In Indore | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A puppy named Munna reportedly suffered severe facial burns in an alleged acid attack in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, triggering outrage among animal lovers and activists who have demanded an investigation and strict action against those responsible.

According to claims circulating on social media, the incident took place on July 7, 2026. Visuals shared online purportedly show the injured puppy with serious burns on its face. Munna is reportedly undergoing treatment following the incident.

Animal activists have alleged that an acidic substance was thrown on the puppy, leaving it in severe pain. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and the identity of the person responsible remain unclear.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with users and animal welfare activists demanding that police register an FIR, identify the accused and take action in accordance with the law.

Activists have cited provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, along with Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, while seeking action in the case.

They have also referred to Article 51A(g) of the Constitution, which places a fundamental duty on citizens to have compassion for living creatures.

They have further sought the application of relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules, 2017, wherever applicable.

Further details, including the circumstances in which the puppy sustained the burns and whether an FIR has been registered, are awaited from the authorities.