Threads Of Love, Faith & Togetherness Paint Indore In Raksha Bandhan Colours | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city celebrates Raksha Bandhan on Friday with a blend of religious devotion, family bonding and special civic initiatives, with temples, the Central Jail and public transport becoming part of the festival.

The highlight of the celebrations was a massive 40x40-inch handcrafted Sanatani 'rakhi' prepared by the Matrushri Palrecha family.

The elaborate 'rakhi' was first offered to Lord Ganesha at the famous Khajrana Ganesh Temple on Friday morning after special prayers.

It will subsequently be offered at Baba Mahakal, Alija Sarkar, Bada Ganpati, Chhota Ganesh and Chintaman Ganpati temples.

This year's 'rakhi' carries the theme of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and national pride. Designed in the shape of a giant lotus, it incorporates symbols representing Sanatan culture, national consciousness and India's heritage.

Images of Baba Mahakal, Lord Jagannath, Maa Mahakali, Maa Mahalakshmi and Maa Vagdevi have also been featured. The 'rakhi' also conveys messages linked to the upcoming Simhastha, Mahakal Lok, cultural unity and prosperity.

The inclusion of Maa Vagdevi symbolises the family's resolve to seek the restoration of the historic idol currently housed in a London museum to Bhojshala in Dhar.

Before being offered at temples, the giant 'rakhi' was displayed at the Palrecha family's residence in Malharganj, drawing visitors from across the city.

Special Meet at Central Jail

Raksha Bandhan also brought an emotional moment for inmates at Central Jail Indore, where special meetings were organised between prisoners and their siblings. Sisters tied 'rakhis' on their incarcerated brothers and shared sweets. Female inmates were also allowed to meet their brothers and celebrate the festival together.

Additional Director General of police Varun Kapoor, IPS, attended the programme and extended his greetings to the inmates. The event was conducted under the guidance of jail superintendent Dinesh Nargave and other senior prison officials.

Women travelled free in city buses

Adding a civic touch to the celebrations, the Indore Municipal Corporation and AICTSL had announced free travel for women and sisters in all city buses on Aug 28. The initiative is intended to make it easier for women to travel to their brothers' homes on the festival.

The corporation will compensate bus operators for the revenue loss caused by the free-ride facility. Operators have been asked to submit their bills to AICTSL by Aug 30 for reimbursement.

Shravani Upakarma Puja Held at Narmada-Kshipra Sangam

The Brahmin Samaj Sangathan, Musakhedi, organised its annual Shravani Upakarma ceremony at the Narmada-Kshipra Sangam on Aug 28. The ritual was held from 8 am to 11 am and was conducted as per Vedic traditions under the guidance of learned Vedic scholars.

According to the organisation president Pandit Dwarka Prasad Pathak, the ceremony began with Vedic purification rituals at the sacred site and prayers to the Sun God.

The annual ritual is observed on Shravan Purnima and holds special significance in Sanatan Dharma. The ceremony was organised free of cost for members of the Vipra community.