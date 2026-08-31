Disturbing! 3-Month-Old Girl’s Body Exhumed, Dumped In Front Of Family's Home Over Burial Site Dispute In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, where the body of a three-month-old girl was allegedly dug out of her grave and dumped outside her family’s home following a dispute over the burial site.

According to information, the incident occurred at Munshi Ka Pura in Chaitgaon, in Gwalior’s Bhitarwar area.

The infant, daughter of Krishna Bai and Birbal Singh Banjara, died due to illness on Sunday morning.

After her death, the family took the body to an area near a cremation ground on the banks of the Bhimwada River for burial.

The infant’s grandfather, Chiman Singh Banjara, and his family also live in a temporary settlement near the river.

According to the family, they buried the infant near a field along the riverbank.

However, some members of the Gurjar community who cultivate the land allegedly objected to the burial, claiming that the land belonged to them.

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Body allegedly dumped outside family’s house

The family alleged that after they returned home, some people dug up the grave, removed the infant’s body and dumped it outside their house.

The incident sparked anger among family members and local residents. The family placed the infant’s body on the road and blocked traffic in protest, demanding action against those responsible.

The dispute between the two groups reportedly escalated, raising the possibility of clashes and violence.

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Police bring situation under control

After receiving information, personnel from Karahiya police station and Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Gagan Hanwat reached the spot.

The officers spoke to both sides, brought the situation under control and cleared the road blockade.

The infant was later buried at another location in the presence of police. Authorities are questioning people from both groups and investigating the allegations.

Villagers have urged the administration to officially demarcate the disputed land and declare a permanent cremation and burial ground.

They have also demanded strict action against those allegedly involved in desecrating the infant’s body.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jayraj Kuber said the case was being investigated seriously.

A tehsildar would be sent to examine the ownership and status of the land, he said, adding that legal action would be taken against anyone found guilty.