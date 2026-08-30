50-Year-Old Patient Dies After Getting Trapped In Lift At MP’s Rewa Hospital | DISTURBING VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old patient died after getting trapped in a lift at a private hospital in Rewa on Saturday.

A video of the incident has also surfaced. It shows the man trapped inside the lift while his family members can be heard crying and asking for help inside the hospital.

A person can also be heard saying that they had been waiting for around 10-15 minutes.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The incident took place in Rewa’s Saman area on Saturday night. The incident led to an angry protest by the family outside the hospital, with relatives blaming the hospital management for the death.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Suresh Sen, a resident of Lalpur village in Amarpatan. His son Himanshu Sen said Suresh had suffered serious injuries after falling from a tree a few days ago. He was admitted to the private hospital on Saturday evening after breaking his shoulder bone.

मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा के एक निजी अस्पताल नेशनल हॉस्पिटल में लिफ्ट में फंसकर सुरेश सेन की मौत हो गई थी, जिसका लाइव वीडियो भी सामने आया है। वीडियो में सुरेश सेन लिफ्ट में फंसा हुआ नजर आ रहा है, और मृतक के परिवार वाले शव के पास रोते नजर आ रहे है। शव का लिफ्ट में फंसे होने का वीडियो… pic.twitter.com/0yCEPoTJdv — UJJWAL DOBHAL (@UjjwalDobhal) August 30, 2026

According to Himanshu, a hospital employee took Suresh, who was lying on a stretcher, inside the lift to take him to an upper floor. When the family members tried to enter the lift, the employee stopped them and asked them to use the stairs.

When the family reached the upper floor, they allegedly found Suresh trapped in the lift, with part of his body stuck inside. The family alleged that the hospital employee was no longer there.

The family further claimed that another girl had also been trapped in the lift around 20 minutes before the incident. They alleged that despite this, the hospital management did not take proper safety steps.

#MadhyaPradesh- Serious questions are being raised regarding the healthcare system in #Rewa—the constituency of the state's Health Minister. Just three days ago, a mother and her newborn died at the district hospital, and now, a laborer named Suresh Sen has lost his life after… pic.twitter.com/d75nodcM6a — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 30, 2026

Following the death, the family members staged a protest outside the hospital and demanded that it be shut down. They also alleged that police misbehaved with them and dragged some of them on the ground.

CSP Rajiv Pathak said police received information about a person dying after getting trapped in a private hospital lift. The body was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

He said the family was asked to come to the police station so their demands could be discussed, but they did not agree. Police are collecting evidence and will take action according to the investigation.

According to the initial information received by police, the lift broke down and the man's neck became trapped, leading to his death. Further investigation is underway.