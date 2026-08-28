‘They Will Kill Me’ 25-Year-Old Woman & Her Newborn Baby Die During First Delivery In MP’s Rewa | DISTURBING VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman and her newborn died during childbirth at Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa on Thursday.

The family has alleged negligence by the hospital staff and demanded action against the duty doctor.

In the video, she can be seen moving away from the hospital staff and calling out to her family members for help. Her family members are seen trying to console her. Kalpana is also heard saying that if such treatment continued, the staff would “kill” her.

Watch the DISTURBING VIDEO below :

ओह !

कितनी ह्रदय विदारक घटना है ये!



मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा के गांधी मेमोरियल अस्पताल में पहली डिलीवरी के दौरान जच्चा-बच्चा की मौत हो गई.



ये 25 वर्षीय कल्पना मिश्रा की मौत से पहले का एक वीडियो है, जिसमें वह मदद मांग रही है. महिला कह रही है कि इस तरह का इलाज जारी रहा तो ये लोग मुझे… pic.twitter.com/0Y7JuXOowr — Bharat Suraj भारत सूरज (@bharatsuraj01) August 28, 2026

The deceased, identified as Kalpana Mishra, was admitted to the hospital for her first delivery. A video recorded shortly before her death has surfaced, showing Kalpana in panic and appearing distressed inside the hospital.

According to the family, Kalpana died a few hours after the video was recorded while giving birth. The newborn also died.

Kalpana was her father's only daughter. Her family said her father had sold land worth around Rs 15 lakh for her marriage.

“मुझे बचा लीजिए…”, रीवा अस्पताल में प्रसव से पहले मदद मांगती रही कल्पना, कुछ घंटे बाद जच्चा-बच्चा दोनों की मौत



रीवा: मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा स्थित गांधी मेमोरियल अस्पताल से एक बेहद दर्दनाक मामला सामने आया है। पहली डिलीवरी के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती 25 वर्षीय कल्पना मिश्रा का एक… pic.twitter.com/IOMWFgmYR7 — Ajeet Bharti YouTube (@NijiSachiv) August 28, 2026

Staff Suspended

Following the incident, nursing staff Sadhna Verma and Seema Mujalde were suspended for alleged negligence in treatment. However, the family has also demanded the suspension of duty doctor Sonal Agrawal.

Hospital superintendent Dr Rahul Mishra said that Kalpana's treatment was carried out as per medical protocol and that there was no negligence on the part of the doctors.

Father's Trust, Daughter's Last Cry… A Mountain of Grief Crashes Down on the Family During Treatment



Daughter in Hospital Says—"Papa, Take Me Away from Here," But Loses the Battle for Life



Video of the Incident is Heart-Wrenching, Awaiting Official Confirmation of the Causes… pic.twitter.com/ZeyDEWp1kn — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 27, 2026

The incident has also drawn attention as Rewa is the political stronghold of Madhya Pradesh Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, with the case raising fresh questions over healthcare facilities and treatment at government hospitals in the state.

The family is now demanding a detailed investigation and action against those responsible for Kalpana and her newborn's deaths.