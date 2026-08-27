Snakelet Found In Water Bottle After Attendant Refills From Tap At Guna District Hospital | VIDEO

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A snake was found inside a water bottle filled from a tap at a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Thursday.

The patients patients and their family members were shocked and raised questions about the hospital's drinking water system.

A video of the incident has surfaced, which shows the man holding the water bottle in hand with snake slitthering inside.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to information, the incident took place in the morning when an attendant went to fill water from a tap near the Shiv temple on the hospital premises. He later noticed a baby snake moving inside the bottle before giving the water to a patient.

According to information, Devendra Dhadak, a resident of Chheerkheda village, had gone to the tap at around 9.30 am to collect water. His family member is admitted to the surgical ward of the district hospital.

Devendra filled a bottle from the tap and took it to the ward. However, before giving the water to the patient, he noticed something moving inside the bottle. On checking, he was shocked to see a baby snake inside.

He immediately informed people nearby. Soon, several patients and their family members gathered at the spot to see the snake inside the bottle. Many of them appeared scared and surprised by the incident.

The entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone by Sundar Sen, a resident of Fatehgarh. The video has now started circulating on social media.

The incident has raised questions about the cleanliness and safety of the hospital's drinking water system. There is a possibility that the baby snake may have entered the water tank or pipeline and reached the tap. However, the exact reason can only be known after an inspection.

Patients' family members said that there are several water taps across the hospital premises. They also claimed that dirt, algae and stagnant water can be seen around some of these areas.

They have demanded an immediate inspection and cleaning of all water tanks, pipelines and drinking water sources in the hospital.

Family members said it was fortunate that the snake was spotted before the water was consumed. They fear that the situation could have been dangerous if the attendant had not noticed it in time.

The incident has now put the hospital administration's water and cleanliness arrangements under scrutiny.