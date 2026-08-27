Raksha Bandhan 2026: Bus Fares Soar Upto 3X On Bhopal, Indore Routes; Seats Sold Out

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, passengers travelling from Bhopal and Indore to their hometowns are facing a sharp rise in bus fares.

Bus operators are charging much higher prices as the demand for tickets increases ahead of the festival.

Passengers travelling on several routes within Madhya Pradesh as well as to other states are being forced to pay up to two or three times the usual fare.

Many travellers say that even after paying the higher amount, getting a ticket has become difficult.

The fare hike is also being seen on several major routes from Indore and Bhopal.

Indore-Sagar Fare Jumps

The usual bus fare from Indore to Sagar is around Rs 800 to Rs 1,000. During the Raksha Bandhan rush, passengers are now being charged around Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,200 for the same route.

Indore-Bhopal route

The Indore-Bhopal route has also seen a major increase. The usual fare on this route is around Rs 400 to Rs 800. However, passengers are now paying nearly Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for a bus ticket.

Bhopal-Sagar route

On the Bhopal-Sagar route, the usual fare ranges between Rs 400 and Rs 600. During the festival rush, the fare has increased to around Rs 700 to Rs 1,000.

The rise is not limited to these routes. Bus fares from Bhopal and Indore to cities such as Rewa, Seoni, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Guna and Gwalior have also reportedly increased by two to four times.

Passengers travelling to cities outside Madhya Pradesh are facing a similar situation.

Online ticket portals show that fares for some buses from Indore to Pune have reached levels close to airfares.

Routes connecting Indore and Bhopal with major cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Varanasi are seeing high demand.

With people travelling home for Raksha Bandhan, the sudden rise in fares has added to their travel expenses.

Many passengers are also worried about limited seats and are left with little choice but to pay the higher fare to reach their families for the festival.