Rakhi, Raga & Bonds: Kailash Vijayvargiya Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Seniors At Indore Old Age Home | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aastha Old Age Home in Pardeshipura witnessed heart-warming scenes on Wednesday as senior citizens and persons with disabilities celebrated Raksha Bandhan with local public representatives.

The event was organised under the initiative ‘Aao Banaye Rakshabandhan Apno Ke Sang’ (Let's celebrate Raksha Bandhan with our loved ones).

The celebrations began with residents tying traditional rakhi threads on the wrists of visiting dignitaries. The atmosphere turned lively when Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya started a game of Antakshari.

Singing several classic melodies, Vijayvargiya set the tone, with senior citizens and officials joining in song and dance.

Vijayvargiya said he has been visiting the home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and Diwali for the past 43 years, describing the institution as his extended family.

“This is our family. Seeing the joy on their faces makes the festival feel truly complete. Singing bhajans, playing Antakshari, dancing with them and even losing to them is deeply satisfying,” Vijayvargiya said, adding that receiving the blessings of the seniors in such a family-like environment is invaluable.

Before the cultural programme, dignitaries also participated in a tree plantation drive on the old age home premises.

Kailash Calls Trump ‘Fufa’

Asked by journalists about issues concerning US visas, Vijayvargiya offered a light-hearted response about former US President Donald Trump: “Trump is like an unpredictable uncle ('Fufa').

No one knows what he will do between morning and evening. If I answer now and his schedule changes by the evening, it won't hold up—so I won't comment.”