Bhopal H1N1 Cases Rise To 11 In August; Health Department Steps Up Surveillance, Issues Advisory | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is witnessing a rise in seasonal influenza cases, with 11 people testing positive for H1N1 (swine flu) in August so far, prompting increased surveillance by health authorities.

Earlier, eight H1N1 cases had been reported in the city during August. Three cases were detected in a single week, taking the tally to 11 by Aug 26.

Read Also 3 Bhopal Municipal Employees Suspended Over Failure To Respond To High Court Cases Linked To Illegal...

Caution against self-medication with antibiotics

The Bhopal health department, on the lines of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), issued a public health advisory on seasonal influenza A (H1N1), calling for heightened vigilance but stressing there is no reason for panic.

The IMA has advised people to follow respiratory and hand hygiene, stay home when unwell and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen. It has particularly cautioned against self-medication with antibiotics.

People with fever, cough, sore throat, body ache or fatigue should avoid close contact with others and stay home while symptomatic.