Muslims Take Out Eid Milad-un-Nabi Rally To Promote Bhopal's Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb; Traffic Diversions Around Mangalwara, Ashoka Garden & More

Bhopal Marks Milad-un-Nabi With Processions Promoting Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, Brotherhood And Communal Harmony | Google

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Milad-un-Nabi celebrations brought processions, a message of brotherhood and traffic diversions to several parts of Bhopal on Wednesday. members of the Muslim community carried out rallies aimed at promoting communal harmony and the city's "Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb".

Processions were organised from separate locations, including the Mangalwara and Ashoka Garden areas, prompting the traffic police to introduce diversions across parts of the old and new city.

The procession in the Mangalwara area began at around 2 pm from Bharat Talkies in Chhawani and passed through Central Library, Itwara, Islampura, Bade Master Tiraha, Budhwara, Ibrahimpura, Moti Masjid and Peer Gate before concluding at Imami Gate Square.

CM Mohan Yadav was among those invited to participate in the celebrations.

Invitations were also extended to MP Alok Sharma, Waqf Board Chairman Sanwar Patel, former MP Alok Sanjar, the Mayor and representatives of various social and Muslim organisations.

Traffic restrictions and diversions remained in place between 1 pm and 8 pm in the Mangalwara area and between 2 pm and 8 pm in the Ashoka Garden area to facilitate the movement of the processions.

A large number of community members participated in the procession organised by the All India Muslim Tyohar Committee. Groups from various "akhadas" also joined the celebrations and showcased traditional arts and feats.

Organisers said the celebrations were intended to highlight Bhopal's shared cultural heritage while spreading a message of brotherhood and communal harmony.

Committee patron Shamshual Hasan Balli had said that processions arriving from different locations could converge at Imami Gate for a joint conclusion.

The committee had also appealed to social and Muslim organisations to participate and stressed that the event should remain focused on social and religious harmony without political interference.

Committee office-bearers said they coordinated with the police and district administration and followed administrative guidelines for the processions.