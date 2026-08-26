5 Lakh Devotees Join Kanwar Yatra In MP's Sehore, Massive Traffic Jam On Indore-Bhopal Highway | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The massive turnout for the 11 km Kanwar Yatra from Siwan River to Kubereshwar Dham on Tuesday led to severe traffic congestion on the Indore-Bhopal Highway, making it difficult even for two-wheelers and small vehicles to pass.

Heavy vehicles had already been barred from entering the route, but the large number of devotees caused traffic to slow to a crawl at several points.

A devotee from Jalgaon in Maharashtra suffered a heart attack after his health suddenly deteriorated during the yatra. Although an ambulance was reportedly stationed around 100 metres away, it could not reach him because of the heavy crowd.

After waiting for nearly half an hour, another devotee carried him on his shoulders to the ambulance. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

The yatra began with special prayers and rituals on the banks of the Siwan River. To facilitate the devotees, a pipeline was laid across a stretch of around half a kilometre and more than 600 taps were installed.

1,200 policemen deployed

The police and administration remained on high alert throughout the event. Around 1,200 police personnel were deployed, including 400 local personnel and 800 personnel brought in from other districts.

Traffic was diverted on the Indore-Bhopal Highway and large parking areas were arranged for devotees.

More than 100 welcome stalls were set up along the route, while tea, snacks and fruit-based prasad were distributed to pilgrims. Medical camps and emergency ambulances were also deployed at various points.