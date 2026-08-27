Bhopal Man Thrashed By Mob Over Child Theft Suspicion At Talaiya; VIDEO VIRAL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was beaten up by a group of people in Bhopal after he was suspected of being involved in child theft on Wednesday.

Locals present at the scene recorded videos of the incident, which are now going viral. The viral video shows people surrounding the man and slapping, assaulting him before handing him over to the police.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The police investigation is underway.

According to information, some residents near Shaheen Apartment, Talaiya found the man's activities suspicious. They accused him of attempting to steal a child and caught him. During questioning, a crowd gathered at the spot and the man was beaten up.

After receiving information about the incident, the man was handed over to Talaiya police. Police are questioning him and investigating the entire matter.

However, no evidence confirming the allegation of child theft has been found so far.

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MP’s Missing Persons Data Raises Concern

The incident comes at a time when the number of missing people in Madhya Pradesh remains a matter of concern. According to NCRB's 2024 report, Madhya Pradesh is among the top two states in the country in terms of missing persons cases.

In 2024, a total of 65,338 people were reported missing in Madhya Pradesh. Of them, 46,732 were women and 18,606 were men.

Meanwhile, 60,825 people who went missing in previous years are yet to be traced. This includes 42,620 women and 18,205 men.

Overall, 1,26,163 people are currently listed as missing in Madhya Pradesh, including 89,352 women and 36,811 men.