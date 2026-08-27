Bhopal Fake Officer Job Racket May Have Links Across MP; Police Probe Wider Network | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police investigation into a fake government job racket has indicated that the accused may have cheated people in several cities across the state by posing as senior government officials and promising jobs.

Chanderi police are now examining their contacts, bank transactions, documents and digital evidence to identify other possible victims and their network. Police are also tracing their aides Tanuj Vaishya and Anjali Singh.

Trupti Singh Rajput (30), a resident of Baghmugalia, allegedly posed at different times as an IAS officer, Additional Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department and even the head of the Human Resource Development Ministry.

On Tuesday, Chanderi police brought both accused to Bhopal and conducted searches at Trupti’s Baghmugalia residence and her in-laws’ house in Alkapuri.

Police recovered fake CBI card, letterheads and other documents, which she used to influence people. Investigators are now examining whether these materials were used in other frauds.

She travelled in a rented SUV fitted with Government of India name plate.

The case came to light after four youths from Chanderi paid Rs 9.80 lakh in the hope of securing government jobs.

Police said Trupti, her brother Sudhanshu Singh Rajput (23) and their associates Tanuj Baishya and Anjali Singh stayed at Chanderi’s Kila Kothi on April 7.