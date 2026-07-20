Self-Styled Tantric Booked For Alleged Rape After Promising Occult Cure In MP's Kukshi Village | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has alleged that a self-styled tantric raped her in Pipaliya village under the Kukshi police station area after luring her with false promises of curing her haemorrhoids through occult rituals, police said.

The incident took place on March 25, 2026, but came to light only after the woman approached the police following months of alleged intimidation by those involved.

According to police, the incident occurred between 1 pm and 1.30 pm at the house of suspect Dhannalal in Pipaliya village. Police registered an FIR on Sunday at 6.30 pm against four suspects: Kailash a self-styled tantric, Rev Singh the woman's relative by marriage, Rakesh and Dhannalal.

Police said Rev Singh and Rakesh brought the woman from the Manavar bus stand to Pipaliya on a motorcycle, claiming Kailash could cure her ailment.

The suspects took her to an upper-floor room in Dhannalal's house, where Rev Singh, Rakesh and Dhannalal allegedly left her alone with Kailash and locked the door from outside. Kailash allegedly told her the ritual had gone wrong before sexually assaulting her.

The woman informed Rev Singh, Rakesh and Dhannalal about the assault, but they allegedly threatened her into silence. They warned that occult powers would harm her and her husband if she disclosed the incident.

Fearing for her safety, she remained silent for several months before confiding in her husband. She later approached the police with her family and lodged a complaint.

The Kukshi police have booked the four suspects under Sections 64(1), 127(1), 351(3) and 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are investigating the case and trying to trace and arrest the suspects.