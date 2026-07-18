Indore Model To Shape Nation’s New Solid Waste Rules: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore model of solid waste management is set to become a national benchmark, with several provisions of the upcoming Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 inspired by the city's sanitation practices, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said on Friday.

Addressing a divisional-level capacity-building workshop at a city hotel, Bhargav said that Indore has already implemented many of the practices that are now being incorporated into the proposed national guidelines.

He added that the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will soon implement the remaining new guidelines to further strengthen the city's waste management system.

The one-day workshop, organised by the Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Department in collaboration with the Government of India and Feedback Foundation, brought together more than 250 elected representatives from 55 urban local bodies across the Indore division. The programme was coordinated by Ajay Sinha.

The workshop was inaugurated by Bhargav in the presence of Burhanpur mayor Madhuri Patel, divisional commissioner Sudam Khade, additional commissioner Prakhar Singh, KK Gupta, former Dungarpur mayor and Rajasthan Swachhta Ambassador, along with mayors, municipal chairpersons and public representatives from various municipal corporations, municipalities and municipal councils.

The training focused on familiarising elected representatives with the proposed Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and modern urban sanitation practices.

Sessions covered source-level waste segregation, scientific waste processing, recycling, resource recovery and enhancing citizen participation to build cleaner, sustainable and environmentally friendly cities.

Bhargav said elected representatives have a key role in spreading awareness about the new regulations at the grassroots level.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission for driving sanitation reforms nationwide and said Indore's innovations have now evolved into a model for cities across the country.