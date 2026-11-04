BJP Holds ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ Padyatra In Bhopal; JP Nadda, CM Mohan Yadav Lead March; Women In Burqa And Transgenders Join Rally

BJP’s ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ Padyatra In Bhopal: JP Nadda, CM Mohan Yadav Lead March |

Bhopal Political News Today: Madhya Pradesh BJP has organised ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march, in Bhopal on Wednesday. Thousands of workers and supporters participated in the Padyatra (foot march). Union Minister for Health JP Nadda arrived in capital for the rally and addressed the crowd at the Atal Path in TT Nagar in presence of CM Mohan Yadav.

People started gathering at Atal Path, the venue of the public meeting, early Wednesday morning. The padyatra proceeded towards Roshanpura Square after the public meeting.

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP: While participating in BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march, Union Minister JP Nadda says, "...If he (Rahul Gandhi) wins, say, in Karnataka or Himachal Pradesh, he acts like a champion. But when he faces a string of electoral defeats, he suddenly labels the Election Commission as 'dishonest.' This is the narrative he is trying to construct... In most parts of the world, if you want to register to vote, you must go to an election office or a state office yourself. But in India, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) comes to your doorstep to facilitate your registration. This is a crucial distinction—you won't find this anywhere else. Look at the recent mid-term elections in the United States; voters there have to take the initiative to register themselves—no state authority or election commission comes to your door to ensure you are registered. But this is India..." — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026

'लोकतंत्र बचाओ-अराजकता हटाओ' पदयात्रा में सहभागिता के लिए विशेष रूप से पधारे माननीय केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण तथा रसायन एवं उर्वरक मंत्री श्री @JPNadda जी का आज भोपाल निवास में आत्मीय स्वागत किया।#SaveDemocracyRemoveAnarchy https://t.co/90KL9ATp0N — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 4, 2026

Third-Gender Community And Muslim Women Join BJP Rally In Bhopal

Members of the third-gender community and Muslim women also reached the venue. The BJP claimed that around one lakh people from the Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions would participate in the programme. However, the traffic police estimated that around 40,000 to 50,000 people would attend the BJP rally in Bhopal.

LIVE: भोपाल में आयोजित 'लोकतंत्र बचाओ-अराजकता हटाओ' पदयात्रा में सहभागिता https://t.co/c5qzjay5KY — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 4, 2026

The padyatra is part of the BJP's wider political campaign against the Congress and LoP Rahul Gandhi. The party has accused the Congress of creating political instability and promoting anarchy. Through the campaign, the BJP aims to highlight its stand on democracy and governance.

Earlier, on November 2, a similar Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy padyatra was organised in Jabalpur. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in that march along with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal.

The Madhya Pradesh BJP padyatra in Bhopal is part of the party's ongoing campaign across the state.

Traffic Routes Diverted

The Bhopal traffic police have announced special diversions and parking arrangements across major markets from Nov 4 to 9.