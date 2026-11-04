BJP Holds ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ Padyatra In Bhopal; JP Nadda, CM Mohan Yadav Lead March; Women In Burqa And Transgenders Join Rally

Bhopal Political News Today: Madhya Pradesh BJP has organised ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march, in Bhopal on Wednesday. Thousands of workers and supporters participated in the Padyatra (foot march). Union Minister for Health JP Nadda arrived in capital for the rally and addressed the crowd at the Atal Path in TT Nagar in presence of CM Mohan Yadav.
People started gathering at Atal Path, the venue of the public meeting, early Wednesday morning. The padyatra proceeded towards Roshanpura Square after the public meeting.
Third-Gender Community And Muslim Women Join BJP Rally In Bhopal
Members of the third-gender community and Muslim women also reached the venue. The BJP claimed that around one lakh people from the Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions would participate in the programme. However, the traffic police estimated that around 40,000 to 50,000 people would attend the BJP rally in Bhopal.
The padyatra is part of the BJP's wider political campaign against the Congress and LoP Rahul Gandhi. The party has accused the Congress of creating political instability and promoting anarchy. Through the campaign, the BJP aims to highlight its stand on democracy and governance.
Earlier, on November 2, a similar Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy padyatra was organised in Jabalpur. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in that march along with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal.
The Madhya Pradesh BJP padyatra in Bhopal is part of the party's ongoing campaign across the state.
Traffic Routes Diverted
The Bhopal traffic police have announced special diversions and parking arrangements across major markets from Nov 4 to 9.