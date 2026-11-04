BJP Padyatra, Diwali Shopping Rush Trigger Traffic Diversions From November 4 To 9 In Bhopal, Check Alternative Routes And Parking | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic movement across Bhopal is expected to face additional pressure on Wednesday as Union minister JP Nadda visits the city to lead the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' 'padyatra' at Atal Path in TT Nagar, coinciding with the Diwali shopping rush.

The Bhopal traffic police have announced special diversions and parking arrangements across major markets from Nov 4 to 9.

The traffic police have estimated that 40,000-50,000 party workers and supporters may arrive in around 1,200 buses and 2,000 four-wheelers. A detailed traffic plan has been issued for the movement, drop-off and parking of vehicles, along with alternative routes for commuters.

Buses to use separate routes and parking locations

Buses arriving from Vidisha and Raisen will drop participants near TT Nagar Stadium and park at the LLA Rest House premises. Buses from Old Bhopal will drop participants near TT Nagar Stadium and park at Lal Parade Ground, Ravindra Bhawan or Khatlapura Road.

Those from Narmadapuram, Misrod and Bagsewania will drop participants near Atal Path and park near Ambedkar Park in Tulsi Nagar. Buses from Sehore, Ratibad and Neelbad will drop participants at Jawahar Chowk and park at Model School.

Traffic pressure expected on key roads

From 8 am, heavy traffic is expected on routes connecting Bhadbhada Square, Bharat Mata Square, Jawahar Chowk, MANIT, Mata Mandir, Roshanpura, 1250 Square, Apex Bank and Banganga.

Commuters not attending the programme have been advised to use alternative routes, including Mata Mandir-Link Road 2-Second Stop-Arjun Nagar-Link Road 1-Jail Road; Bharat Mata Depot-Smart Road-Polytechnic Square; and MANIT-Nehru Nagar-Bhadbhada-Bharat Mata Depot.

Parking and traffic restrictions across major markets

Shoppers in the Old City can use five designated parking sites, including Bal Vihar Ground, multi-level parking near Moti Masjid, Kotwali police station, Bhawani Chowk and Central Library Ground. Entry restrictions may apply during congestion.

At 10 Number Market, one-way traffic will operate towards National Hospital, with parking at Bittan Market and nearby sites. New Market visitors should use TT Nagar police station parking, while MP Nagar and Bairagarh motorists can use designated Zone-1 and Panchal Square parking, respectively.