Bhopal Retired IAS Officer Murder: Month-Long Manhunt Ends, Accused Caretaker Arrested After Short-Encounter During Escape Attempt

Bhopal Retired IAS Officer Murder: Month-Long Manhunt Ends, Accused Shot During Escape Attempt | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The accused caretaker in the murder case of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal, Varun Kumar, was arrested in Bhopal after a brief encounter with police. He sustained a bullet injury in his leg while allegedly attempting to escape police custody and was admitted to Hamidia Hospital. The accused had been brought from Agra, where he was apprehended. Nearly a month after the murder, police arrested Varun, who worked as the retired officer's caretaker.

According to police, the accused was being transported from Agra to Bhopal when he allegedly scuffled with the police team near Mugaliya Chhap around 5 am on Tuesday and attempted to flee. He suffered a gunshot wound in the leg during the police response.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: The accused in the murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal, Varun Kumar, was arrested in Bhopal after a short encounter. He sustained a bullet injury in the leg while trying to escape police custody and was admitted to Hamidia Hospital. The accused was brought from Agra. — IANS (@ians_india) November 3, 2026

Additional Police Commissioner confirmed that Varun was arrested in Agra following an extensive search operation. Police will interrogate him to establish the motive behind the murder and ascertain whether others were involved in the crime.

murderedn had been absconding since the murder. Several police teams were dispatched to different states, conducting searches in Gwalior, Mathura, Vrindavan and Punjab. Despite CCTV footage emerging during the investigation, the accused repeatedly managed to evade arrest.

₹50,000 Reward Announced, SIT Formed

As the investigation dragged on, the Police Commissioner constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an AIG, posted at Police Headquarters. Police had also announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to Varun's arrest.

The delay in arresting the accused had prompted the IAS Association to raise concerns over the investigation. Association representatives met the Chief Secretary and later Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding swift action and the suspect's arrest.

Police are now expected to question Varun after his medical treatment to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the retired officer's murder.