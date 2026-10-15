Bhopal Retired IAS Officer Murder Case: Agency Owner Booked For Hiring Suspect Without Police Verification, ₹50,000 Reward Announced | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ratibad police on Wednesday registered a case against Akhilesh Verma, owner of Verma Home Health Care, for allegedly hiring caretaker Varun Kumar without police verification in connection with the murder of retired IAS official Rakesh Agrawal on September 30.

During the investigation, police questioned Verma and seized Varun's Aadhaar card and other documents. Investigators found that the caretaker was hired without the mandatory verification and police notification.

Police said Verma employed Varun on September 26 to look after Agrawal without conducting his police character verification or informing the police station concerned.

A separate case has been registered against the agency owner under Section 223(A) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Retired IAS official Rakesh Agarwal was found murdered in his room with his throat slashed with a sharp weapon while caretaker Varun was missing. Varun allegedly took Agrawal's mobile phone, valuables and cash.

About a dozen police teams launched a manhunt for Varun in four states, but he could not be traced.

Police have declared a reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest and have put up his posters along his possible escape routes in a bid to apprehend him.