Bhopal's Adampur Landfill Management Handed To Saurashtra Firm For 5 Years, BMC Approves ₹200 Crore Green Bonds | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Mayor-in-Council (MiC) has approved handing over the Adampur landfill site to a Saurashtra-based company for the next five years.

The company will scientifically process the 800 metric tonnes of fresh waste arriving daily from the city. The same company is already engaged in clearing the 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste accumulated at the site.

While the previous tender was valued at Rs 52 crore, the new tender is worth Rs 48 crore. Approval for this was granted on Tuesday by the Mayor-in-Council, presided over by Mayor Malti Rai.

In a meeting on Tuesday, MiC approved floating green municipal bonds worth Rs 200 crore to fund its financial contribution to the AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme.

It also approved a 6-7 times hike in allocation for shifting the GI water pipeline in the Kolar six-lane project. Initially, Rs 8.02 crore was allocated, but the expenditure increased by Rs 53.3 lakh, prompting approval of the additional amount.

MiC has approved the empanelment of consultant Hiten Rathi for the detailed project report (DPR) under PMAY-HFA-2.0.

MiC has also approved a third extension for M/s SRS Infra Project Limited till Dec 31, 2026, for completion of Ganga Nagar and Shyam Nagar projects under PMAY-HFA (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana).

In the case of the Kalkheda PMAY-HFA project, approval has been granted for an extension till Mar 31, 2027, for M/s ISKON Infratech Private Limited to complete the project.

Velji Ratna Sorathia Infra Private Limited has been given time till Dec 31, 2026, for completion of the remaining work under the PMAY-HFA project at 12-number Bus Stop, while Sai Construction has been given a fourth extension till Oct 31, 2026, for completion of work under PMAY-HFA at the same site.

The council has also approved the Dipadi PMAY-HFA-2 project in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

MiC has cancelled the previously approved project. It has also approved a minimum tender value of Rs 12 crore for M/s SRS Infra Project Limited for construction of 768 houses under PMAY-HFA-2 at Rajendra Nagar.

Administrative approval has also been granted for Rs 64.5 crore for construction of 528 houses under the same scheme at Kashturba Nagar. Similarly, administrative approval has also been given for Rs 27.5 crore for construction of 256 houses at Nayapura.