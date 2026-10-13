Bhopal Bike Theft: 'Main Ghuma Kar Park Kar Dunga...' Druggie Caught Stealing Bike Near Navratri Pandal

Bike Theft During Navratri: Man Caught at Bhopal Durga Pandal |

Bike Theft During Navratri: A suspected bike theft case has come to light near a Durga pandal in Nariyal Kheda, Bhopal, where a man was allegedly caught stealing a motorcycle. When confronted by locals, he claimed that he was fond of riding bikes and intended to park the vehicle at the same spot after a short drive.

The incident has raised concerns over security during Navratri, when large numbers of devotees visit Durga pandals across the city.

Bike Thief Caught in Bhopal Near Durga Pandal

According to local residents, the incident took place near the Durga Pandal at 15 Number area, close to Hanuman Mandir in Nariyal Kheda. Locals claimed that the man had been seen roaming around the pandal for the past three days.

A few youths reportedly spotted him pushing a motorcycle away without a key and stopped him to question his actions. He allegedly denied attempting to steal the bike, saying that he simply enjoyed riding motorcycles and would return it to the same place.

The man was reportedly under the influence of Sulochan, an intoxicating substance.

Bhopal Police Investigating the Case

After the man's explanation raised further suspicion, locals contacted the police. Police personnel subsequently took the man and the motorcycle to the police station that night. The matter is currently under investigation.

The incident has drawn attention to bike theft in Bhopal, particularly during crowded festive events. While the allegations are yet to be established, the case highlights the importance of taking precautions against vehicle theft. Residents are also advised to report suspicious activity to the police.