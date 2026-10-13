Women Perform Talwar Raas On Bikes And Jeeps At Navratri Celebrations In Rajkot; Visuals Go Viral |

Navratri celebrations in Gujarat are known for their vibrant Garba performances, colourful traditional attire and devotion to Goddess Durga. However, a group of women in Rajkot has taken the festive spirit to another level with a breathtaking display of Talwar Raas or sword dance, combining traditional martial artistry with daring stunts on bikes and jeeps.

Several videos of the performances have been circulating on social media, capturing women wielding swords while mounted on vehicles at Rajvi Palace, also known as Ranjit Vilas Palace, in Rajkot. Dressed in traditional attire, the participants showcased their sword-handling skills through carefully practised movements, offering a striking display of courage, coordination and cultural pride.

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Talwar Raas is associated with the martial traditions of Gujarat's Kshatriya and Rajput communities. Performed during Navratri, the art form reflects valour, discipline and devotion to Goddess Durga, who symbolises strength and the triumph of good over evil. The performances also celebrate a heritage passed down through generations.

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This year, the spectacle drew attention for its adventurous presentation, with women performing sword routines while mounted on bikes and jeeps. The combination of traditional Raas and vehicle-based stunts made the display particularly eye-catching, as participants demonstrated their ability to coordinate their movements while handling swords.

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Speaking to IANS, one of the participants expressed happiness at seeing people travel from different places to witness the performance. She explained that the organisation she belongs to works to preserve ancient Garba and Raas traditions. The participants practise extensively, she said, with experienced leaders guiding them through the techniques. Even those unfamiliar with handling swords are trained before taking part.

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The performance highlights how traditional art forms continue to evolve while retaining their cultural roots. For the participants, Talwar Raas is not merely a festive spectacle but also a way to preserve their community's heritage and introduce younger generations to its martial traditions.