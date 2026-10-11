Mahalaya 2026: 3,000 Dhakis, 3,000 Drones—Kolkata's Eden Gardens Sets World Record With Grand Durga Puja Celebrations |

Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens witnessed a historic celebration on Saturday, October 10, as thousands gathered for a grand Mahalaya event marking the beginning of Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal. Organised by the state government, the spectacle drew around 40,000 people and featured a performance by 3,000 traditional Bengali drummers, known as dhakis, who came together to create a World Record.

The large-scale celebration, held under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's government, brought Bengal's cultural heritage and religious traditions into the spotlight. The synchronised beats of the dhaks formed the centrepiece of the event, accompanied by a spectacular drone show featuring 3,000 drones, laser displays, fireworks and cultural performances by artists from across the state. The evening marked the first major Durga Puja celebration organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party government since it came to power in West Bengal.

Adhikari attended the event alongside members of his Council of Ministers and emphasised the importance of observing religious customs during the festivities. Taking a swipe at his predecessor, Mamata Banerjee, he said, “All Durga Pujas will follow the proper religious traditions this year.”

He further stated that this was the first time the celebrations had not been inaugurated ahead of Mahalaya, adding that religious events should follow their prescribed dates and traditions.

The Chief Minister also announced that 12,400 additional community Durga Pujas had been approved in the state this year. According to him, West Bengal had around 45,000 Durga Pujas in 2025 under the previous government.

Mahalaya holds special significance for Bengali Hindus as it marks the transition from Pitru Paksha to Devi Paksha, signalling the arrival of Goddess Durga and the countdown to the main festivities. Traditionally associated with devotional music, prayers and the invocation of the goddess, the occasion sets the spiritual tone for Durga Puja.