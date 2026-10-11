Navratri Pandal Hopping Guide In Mumbai: Durga Puja Pandals You Must Visit In 2026 |

Navratri is here, and Mumbai is gearing up for nine days of devotion, cultural celebrations, traditional food and festive gatherings. While the city is known for its energetic garba and dandiya nights, Durga Puja is equally special, bringing the spirit of Bengal to different neighbourhoods across Mumbai. From grand pandals and traditional rituals to celebrity appearances and cultural performances, there is plenty to explore this festive season.

If you are planning to go pandal hopping with friends and family, here are six popular Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai to add to your list.

1. Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja

One of the biggest Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, the Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja attracts devotees with its grand arrangements and traditional worship. Recognised by its organisers as the only Sanatan Satvik Jagrut Puja in Mumbai, the pandal is a popular destination for those looking to experience the spiritual side of the festival. Visitors can soak in the festive atmosphere, seek blessings from Maa Durga and witness the devotion that brings the community together.

2. Hoyi Choyi Anondo Foundation Pujo, Matunga

Located at SNDT Women's College in Matunga, the Hoyi Choyi Anondo Foundation's Durga Puja is another celebration worth visiting this Navratri. The festivities bring together devotees, music lovers and members of the Bengali community. One of this year's key attractions is a live performance by popular singer Javed Ali, adding a musical touch to the celebrations.

3. Sanskriti Club, Borivali

For those looking to experience a long-standing Durga Puja tradition in Mumbai's suburbs, Sanskriti Club in Borivali is a great choice. Held at BMC Garden, Kulupwadi, Borivali East, the club is known as the oldest Durgotsav in Mumbai's suburbs and the fifth oldest in the city. Its 74th edition continues the tradition of bringing people together through religious rituals, community bhog and cultural programmes.

4. The Bengal Club, Shivaji Park

The Bengal Club at Shivaji Park is among Mumbai's oldest Durga Puja destinations, with a history dating back to 1922. Known for preserving traditional Bengali customs, the pandal attracts devotees who come together to celebrate the festival with prayers and rituals. The grand aarti is one of the highlights, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere as devotees gather to offer their prayers to Maa Durga.

5. North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Samiti

If you enjoy celebrity spotting alongside festive celebrations, the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Samiti is one of Mumbai's most talked-about Durga Puja destinations. Associated with the Mukherjee family, the pandal regularly attracts Bollywood personalities, including Kajol and Rani Mukerji, who have been seen participating in the festivities. Held at the SNDT Campus, the air-conditioned pandal offers a more comfortable experience for elderly devotees and families. Visitors can also explore nearby food stalls and shopping options, making it a lively stop for a complete festive outing.

6. Lokhandwala Durgotsav

For a celebration that combines traditional Bengali culture with a touch of glamour, head to Lokhandwala Durgotsav. Organised by singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya and his family, the pandal is known for its festive spirit and elaborate artistic presentation by art director Bijon Das. One of the most striking sights is the Dhunuchi Naach, where women dressed in beautiful traditional attire, including the iconic white-and-red Lal-Paar sarees, dance to the rhythm of devotional music.