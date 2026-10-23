Bhopal Retired IAS Officer Murder: SIT Takes Over Fresh Probe, Caretaker Varun Still Missing After 20 Days | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will conduct a fresh investigation into the sensational murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal, with tracing and arresting the prime suspect, caretaker Varun Kumar, as its biggest challenge.

Despite 20 days having passed since the murder, police have failed to trace the suspect's whereabouts.

The five-member SIT was constituted on Wednesday on the orders of Commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar after investigators failed to trace Varun.

The team will be headed by Additional SP (PHQ) Umesh Tiwari and officially took over the investigation on Thursday.

The SIT will examine the case from the beginning, reviewing every aspect of the crime, including the FSL reports, autopsy findings and even the smallest evidence and clues that may have been overlooked during the initial investigation.

As part of the probe, the SIT will soon record statements of Agarwal's family members, other domestic staff and people connected with the case to establish the sequence of events leading to the murder.

Investigators will also reconstruct the suspect's possible escape routes and question his father, sister, other relatives and friends to gather information about potential hideouts and his movements after the murder.

Commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar said that, apart from the SIT, other police teams were continuing efforts to trace the suspect. However, no concrete lead regarding his whereabouts had emerged so far.

Key questions SIT will investigate

How did suspect Varun Kumar get in touch with the agency through which he was recruited as a caretaker, and why did the agency operator fail to verify his background?

Did he have any contacts in Bhopal who helped him escape after the murder?

Had Varun visited Bhopal before joining the new job? If not, how did he become familiar with the city's routes within just three days of employment?

Varun allegedly took only some cash, Agarwal's mobile phone and a few rings from the house. In such a case, what was his motive behind the murder?

Why did the suspect try to set the house ablaze, and was the attempt intended to destroy evidence?

Did any of Agarwal's previous monetary disputes have a connection with the murder?