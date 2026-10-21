20-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Immolates Self, Reasons Unknown In Bhopal | Ai

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman died during treatment at Hamidia Hospital on Wednesday morning after allegedly setting herself on fire by pouring petrol on herself. The incident occurred on October 18 near Acharpura in under Gandhi Nagar police station limits.

According to reports, Deepali Prajapati met Rohit Kushwaha through social media and had an affair. The duo got married around six months back. The couple was living in Karond. Rohit works as a delivery boy for a private company.

Gandhi Nagar police station incharge Sunil Chaturvedi said that according to Rohit's statement, Deepali had gone to Gwalior with a friend without informing him and returned to Bhopal on October 17.

The next night she complained of feeling uneasy and asked him to take her out for tea. While returning, she allegedly poured petrol on herself and set herself on fire near Meena Crossing. Rohit tried to save her but sustained burns to his hands.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Police officials said the family of the deceased had yet not raised allegations against her husband or expressed suspicion over the death.