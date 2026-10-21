Sindoor Khela: Dressed In Red & White Classic Sarees, Bengali Women Apply Auspicious Sindoor To Each Other In Bhopal & Indore; Bid Emotional Farewell To Maa Durga

Bengali Women Celebrate Sindoor Khela, Bid Emotional Farewell To Maa Durga In Bhopal And Indore | Anand Shivre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women from the Bengali community in Madhya Pradesh celebrated Sindoor Khela on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of the nine-day Durga Puja festival. Dressed in traditional red-and-white sarees, women offered sindoor (vermilion) at Goddess Durga's feet before applying it to each other's foreheads and faces. They also offered prayers for the long lives and well-being of their husbands.

The celebration was filled with devotion, joy and emotion as devotees prepared to bid farewell to Goddess Durga ahead of the idol immersion.

Bhopal celebrations

In Bhopal, the celebrations took place at TT Nagar Kalibadi where the women where the atmosphere turned equally joyous and emotional.

Bhopal pictures by: Mahesh Vishwakarma

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Indore celebrations

Where as in Indore, the celebrations took place at Bengali Club in Navlakha area of Indore filling the city with hues of devotion,woomanhood and divine feminine energy.

Indore pictures BY: Anand Shivre

Anand Shivre

Anand Shivre

Women Send Off Maa Durga To Kailash

During the celebrations, married women gathered at the Kalibadi and took part in the traditional Sindoor Khela ritual.

The women exchanged greetings, shared happiness and prayed for the prosperity and well-being of their families.

The red-and-white sarees worn by the women added to the festive atmosphere. While the celebration was joyful, many devotees also became emotional as they prepared to say goodbye to the goddess.

Anand Shivre

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Significance Of Sindoor Khela

Sindoor Khela is an important and vibrant Bengali tradition observed on Vijayadashami, the final day of Durga Puja. According to tradition, married women (sumangalis) offer vermilion to Goddess Durga and then apply it to one another as a symbol of marital happiness, prosperity and good fortune.

The ritual also symbolises the farewell to Maa Durga, who is believed to return to her husband Lord Shiva's abode at Mount Kailash after spending time at her parental home, maayka.

The ritual represents love, togetherness and the emotional bond between devotees and the goddess.

Anand Shivre

Anand Shivre

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Devotees Bid Farewell To Maa Durga

Following the Sindoor Khela celebrations, devotees prepared for Durga Visarjan, the immersion of the goddess's idol. The immersion marks the conclusion of Durga Puja and symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Devotees bid farewell to Maa Durga with prayers and the hope of welcoming her again next year.