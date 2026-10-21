Narmadapuram Family Keeps 150-Year-Old Ramlila Tradition Alive For 4 Generations; Century-Old Costumes Preserved In Tobacco Leaves | VIDEO

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A family in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram has been keeping a 150-year-old Ramlila tradition alive for four generations. What makes this tradition unique is that family members themselves play the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, while even their parents touch their feet and worship them as deities for 18 days.
Elder Brother Plays Ram, Younger Plays Sita
As part of the tradition, the elder brother plays Lord Ram, while the younger brother portrays Goddess Sita.
On Ghat Sthapna Diwas, the family performs the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for those portraying Ram and Sita. Following the ritual, the performers are treated as divine figures throughout the 18-day celebration.
Even their parents touch their feet and offer prayers to them during this period.
18 Days Of Strict Discipline
The performers follow strict religious rules for 18 days. They are not allowed to leave the house unnecessarily and must follow a disciplined daily routine.
They follow Satvik diet, avoid unnecessary activities and dedicate their time to religious practices. Family members and visitors approach the person portraying Lord Ram directly and touch his feet to seek blessings.
The performers are expected to maintain discipline throughout the festival, as the family considers portraying these characters a religious responsibility rather than merely acting.
150-Year-Old Costumes Preserved
The family has also preserved costumes dating back to the early years of the Ramlila. These traditional outfits are carefully stored with tobacco leaves to protect them from insects and pests.
Ramlila Ends On Dussehra
The 18-day Ramlila concludes on Dussehra with the enactment of the battle between Lord Ram and Ravana, symbolising the victory of good over evil.
The family's dedication has helped preserve this centuries-old religious and cultural tradition across four generations.