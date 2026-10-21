Dussehra 2026: 105-Foot Ravan Goes Up In Flames In Bhopal, CM Mohan Yadav Joins Grand Celebrations | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The effigies of Ravan, his brother Kumbhakarn and his son Meghnad were burnt across the city to mark Dussehra on Tuesday. The burning of effigies was followed by grand processions and spectacular fireworks, celebrating the defeat of the demon king who symbolised evil.

The city's tallest effigy of Ravan, standing 105 feet tall, was set ablaze alongside those of Kumbhakarn and Meghnad by Kolar Hindu Utsav Samiti. The Samiti is celebrating the 24th year of the festival, upholding a 15-year-old tradition of burning a 105-foot Ravan effigy.

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Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries attended the 24th Kolar Dussehra Festival. The celebrations featured devotional performances by bhajan singer Sunil Lodhi and a musical performance by Mumbai's Roots: Nadatm Band.

Artistes from Natya Shri and other cultural troupes presented various religious and cultural programmes, while pyrotechnic teams from Jaipur and Sivakasi put on a spectacular display of fireworks.

Meanwhile, a 65-foot-tall effigy of Ravan, alongside 45-foot effigies of Kumbhakarn and Meghnad, was burnt at the city's oldest Dussehra celebration at Chhola Maidan in the Old City.

Organised by the Hindu Utsav Samiti, the main attraction of the event was a grand procession featuring horses and traditional musical instruments, which was taken out from Marwadi Road.

At the TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan, Nagarik Kalyan Samiti celebrated 66th Dussehra by setting ablaze a 61-foot-tall effigy of Ravan and 45-foot effigies of his kin.

At Dussehra Maidan in BHEL, located opposite Carmel Convent School, a 61-foot-tall effigy of the King of Lanka was consigned to flames, marking the 52nd year of celebrations at the venue.

A 53-foot Ravan was burnt at Bittan Market, while a 70-foot effigy was burnt at Rajendra Nagar Colony. Effigies of Ravan and his kin were also burnt on MVM Grounds, Bairagarh, Kaliasot and Shahpura, among other locations.