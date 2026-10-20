Dussehra 2026 In Bhopal: Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang Performs Shastra Pujan At Police Lines

Dussehra 2026 In Bhopal Minister Vishwas Sarang Performs Shastra Pujan At Police Lines | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang performed 'Shastra Pujan' (worship of weapons) at the Police Lines in Nehru Nagar, Bhopal, on Tuesday to mark Vijayadashami. The ceremony was attended by several public representatives and senior police officials, including MP Alok Sharma, MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani, Mayor Malti Rai and Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar. Similar ceremonies were organised across Madhya Pradesh as part of the traditional Dussehra celebrations.

The event was held as part of the police department's annual tradition of worshipping weapons on Vijayadashami, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Ahead of the festival, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed that ministers in charge of districts participate in the Shastra Pujan ceremonies organised by the police department.

Following the decision, Sarang attended the ceremony in Bhopal and performed the traditional rituals in the presence of police personnel and other dignitaries. During the ceremony, Sarang worshipped 'Shakti' (divine power) and prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the country.

Sarang said the tradition of Shastra Pujan on Vijayadashami represents a commitment to strength, courage and the protection of Dharma (righteousness).

Minister Calls For Ramrajya, Upholds Dussehra Tradition

The minister also spoke about the resolve to establish 'Ramrajya', an ideal society based on justice and righteousness. Additional Police Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan and several other senior police officials were present at the programme.

The ceremony was part of Vijayadashami celebrations held across the state, with police departments following the traditional practice of worshipping weapons.

The occasion brought together public representatives and police officials to observe the festival and uphold the longstanding tradition associated with Dussehra.

Shastra Pujan is a longstanding tradition of the police department, observed every year on Vijayadashami.