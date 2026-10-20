Bhopal Gears Up For Durga Visarjan As Over 2,000 Idols Await Immersion At Seven Ghats | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Immersion of over 2,000 Goddess Durga idols will begin on Tuesday at seven designated ghats across the state capital, with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) completing arrangements for the smooth and safe conduct of the process.

Cranes and divers have been deployed at all immersion sites, while separate arrangements have been made to collect and manage 'puja' materials brought along with the idols.

Acting BMC commissioner Tanmay Vashishth Sharma inspected the immersion ghats on Monday and reviewed the preparations with officials. He said the necessary arrangements had been completed at all sites ahead of the commencement of immersion.

The immersion will take place at Rani Kamalapati, Hathaikheda Dam, Shahpura, Bairagarh, Malikhedi, Prempura and Khatlapura ghats. The BMC has appointed nodal officers to oversee arrangements at each location.

Acting commissioner Sharma will supervise Rani Kamalapati Ghat, while additional commissioner Varun Awasthi has been assigned Hathaikheda Dam and additional commissioner Aman Mishra Shahpura Ghat.

Additional commissioner Abhishek Singh will oversee Bairagarh Ghat, and additional commissioner Varun Baderia will be responsible for Malikhedi Ghat.

Superintending engineer Santosh Gupta has been assigned Prempura Ghat, while deputy commissioner Bhuvan Gupta and assistant commissioner Vijay Tiwari will oversee Khatlapura Ghat.

Staff to work in shifts

Acting BMC commissioner Tanmay Vashishth Sharma told Free Press that all assistant engineers and sub-engineers had been placed on duty at the ghats to assist the nodal officers.

Personnel will work in shifts until the immersion process concludes. During Monday's inspection, Sharma reviewed the availability of equipment, CCTVs, deployment of personnel and arrangements for collecting puja materials.