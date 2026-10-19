 Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Bhopal, Indore Witness Rain -Thunderstorm Alert Issued Across Districts
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Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Bhopal, Indore Witness Rain -Thunderstorm Alert Issued Across Districts

Bhopal and Indore witnessed cloudy weather and scattered showers as thunderstorms continued across Madhya Pradesh. The IMD issued warnings for lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph in several districts. Indore reported brief localised rain on Sunday, affecting commuters. Rain activity is expected to weaken from October 20, bringing dry weather and cooler nights.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Bhopal, Indore Witness Rain -Thunderstorm Alert Issued Across Districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal and Indore have been witnessing cloudy skies and light rain as thunderstorms continue across Madhya Pradesh. Several areas of Indore received brief showers on Sunday, while Bhopal remained cloudy with chances of rain. The weather conditions are expected to continue till Monday, October 19. According to weather forecasts, rain activity is likely to weaken from October 20, bringing dry weather across the state. Night temperatures are also expected to fall, signalling the arrival of winter.

The rain is being caused by active cyclonic circulations over the region. Although the southwest monsoon withdrew from Madhya Pradesh in the first week of October, fresh weather systems have brought rain, lightning and strong winds to several districts.

Districts

Districts | X

Thunderstorm Warning In 20 Districts

A warning for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph has been issued for isolated places in Vidisha, Rajgarh, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Sheopur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

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Several parts of Indore, including Vijay Nagar, Bhanwarkuan, Palasia and nearby areas, received brief showers on Sunday.

The rain lasted for a few minutes and affected commuters, especially two-wheeler riders on AB Road. Some riders stopped along the roadside and waited for the rain to end.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded zero rainfall in Indore in its evening weather update despite reports of showers from several localities.

Rainfall was limited to certain areas, which may explain why the department's weather station did not record it.

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