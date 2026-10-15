Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Khargone Records Highest 36.2°Celsius; Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior Witness Slightly Pleasant Days As Mercury Hovers Around 32°Celsius

Rain alert issued from October 15 to 18 | File Photo

MP rain and storm forecast: As the nights are getting cooler and days remain warm, the state is slowly moving towards winter season. Capital witnessed a pleasant Wednesday, with the maximum daytime temperature touching 32.4 degrees Celsius. Other major urban centres recorded similar notable readings, with Indore at 33.8, Gwalior at 34.8, and Jabalpur at 32.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, the lowest minimum temperature recorded last night was 17.6 degrees Celsius in Bhopal. Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperatures recorded across the state were led by Khargone at 36.2, Khandawa at 36.1, Dhar at 35.8, and Ujjain at 35.8.



IMD Weather Alert: 4-Day Rain And Storm Warning

The latest weather update for Madhya Pradesh points to a storm and rain alert for four days starting Thursday. The Gwalior-Chambal region will see a more significant impact comparatively, while the Rewa, Ujjain, and Shahdol divisions are set to receive rainfall in a few areas.

District-Wise Impact And Timeline – October Weather In MP

October 15 (Thursday): Exactly 7 districts—Gwalior, Shivpuri, Shyopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch, and Mandsaur—are likely to experience rainfall.

October 16, 17, and 18: The impact will subsequently expand to surrounding areas.

Storm & Wind Activity: A storm with wind speeds ranging between 30 to 40 km/h is also expected in these regions.

Update On MP Cyclonic Circulation And Western Disturbance

According to IMD Bhopal, northern areas of the state are currently under the combined influence of a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation, driving this sudden weather shift. Consequently, official alerts have been issued by the meteorological department for October 15 to 18.