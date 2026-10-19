Bhopal Dussehra 2026 To Feature City's Tallest 105-Foot Ravan In Kolar, Grand Celebrations Planned Across City | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This Dussehra, Ravan in Kolar area will be the tallest in the city, towering over 105 feet, with a bit shorter Kumbhakaran and Meghnad, marking the 47th year of the celebrations of the festival at the place.

The effigy of Ravan costs Rs 10 lakh while the total expenditure for all three effigies is Rs 15 lakh. The event will be organised by Kolar Hindu Utsav Samiti.

The city's oldest Dussehra celebration held at Chhola Maidan in the Old City will enter its 78th year this year. The effigy of Ravan will stand 65 feet tall and cost Rs 1.25 lakh, while the total cost of all three effigies is Rs 2.11 lakh. The event will be organised by the Hindu Utsav Samiti."

Secretary and district president of Kolar Hindu Utsav Samiti Ravindra Yati said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries would attend the 24th Kolar Dussehra Festival.

“The evening will feature performances by devotional singer Sunil Lodhi and Mumbai-based band, ROOTS: Nadaan,” he said. Spectacular fireworks will be displayed by teams from Jaipur and Sivakasi.

Hindu Utsav Samiti president Chandrasekhar Tiwari said the main attraction would also be a grand procession besides effigies. Procession will be taken out from Marwadi Road in the Old City featuring horses and musical instruments.

On TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan, Nagrik Kalyan Samiti will celebrate 66th Dussehra by setting a 61-foot-tall effigy of Ravan and 45-foot-tall effigies of his kin ablaze.

On Dussehra Maidan in BHEL located across the road from the Carmel Convent School, a 61-foot-tall effigy of King of Lanka would be consigned to flames. This will be the 52nd year of Dussehra celebrations at the place. At Bittan Market, a 53-foot Ravan will be burnt.

The height of Ravan at Rajendra Nagar Colony will be 70 feet this year, up from 60 feet last year and 50 feet in the year before that. Among others, effigies of Ravan and his kin will also be burnt on MVM Grounds, Bairagarh, Kaliasot and Shahpura.