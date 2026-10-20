Bhopal Durga Visarjan 2026: Grand Processions Take Over The Streets, City Immerses In Devotion

Pictures By Mahesh Vishwakarma

The nine days of Navratri came to an end as Bhopal bid an emotional farewell to Goddess Durga on Tuesday, October 20. The city immersed in devotions as chants of "Jai Mata Di" echoed in all corners. Devotees grooved in bhajans and devotional songs while the grand tableaux and processions moved through the streets towards immersion ghats. Accompanied by dhol, DJs, music and dance, devotees gathered to bid farewell to their goddess, praying for her return the following year. Havan, kanya bhoj and bhandaras were organised before the processions began.

Durga Visarjan Arrangements at Seven Ghats

More than 2,000 Goddess Durga idols have bee marked for immersion at seven designated ghats across the city. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) deployed cranes, divers and nodal officers to ensure safe and smooth immersion.

The designated locations included Rani Kamalapati, Hathaikheda Dam, Shahpura, Bairagarh, Malikhedi, Prempura and Khatlapura ghats.

Acting BMC Commissioner Tanmay Vashishth Sharma inspected the preparations on Monday. The ghats were equipped with CCTV surveillance, equipment and arrangements for collecting puja materials separately. Staff were deployed to assist and regulate the crowd during the festivities.

Assistant engineers and sub-engineers were assigned duties in shifts until the immersion process concluded. These measures aimed at ensuring safe Durga idol immersion and manage crowds at the ghats.

Jawara Visarjan

Youngs girls and women also headed to immerse sacred Jawara (auspicious wheet shoots sowed and nurtured in earthern pots during the Narvratri).

Traffic Diversion on October 20

The Bhopal traffic advisory included restrictions for Dussehra celebrations, Ravan Dahan programmes and the Shri Ram Vijay Rath Yatra.

Traffic police prohibited heavy vehicles from entering the city from 2 pm, while additional diversions were introduced after 5 pm as required.

Ravan Dahan programmes were organised at 18 major grounds, while processions took place at around 50–60 locations across the city.

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Routes and Parking Arrangements

Near Chhola Dussehra Ground, only light vehicles and two-wheelers carrying visitors were allowed from Bhanpur Square. Vehicles heading towards Nadra Bus Stand and DIG Bungalow could use alternative routes through Best Price, Krishi Upaj Mandi, JP Nagar or Chhola Underbridge.

Parking facilities were arranged near the railway warehouse, Timber Market and stadium. Morning processions also affected traffic in Ashoka Garden, Chhola, Shahjahanabad, Kotwali, Talaiya, Budhwara, Mangalwara and Hanumanganj.