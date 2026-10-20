Hi-Tech Gaushala Project Delay Proves Costly For Sanskriti Jain, Bhopal BMC Commissioner Transferred | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanskriti Jain’s tenure as Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner came to an end during Navratri. Her transfer had been a subject of speculation for some time, following several controversies that arose during her tenure over the past year.

Ultimately, concerns over her work efficiency and the slow pace of key projects reportedly led to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s displeasure, making her transfer inevitable.

Yadav performed the bhoomi pujan for the hi-tech gaushala project in Bhopal on November 23, 2024.

However, the project could not be completed within two years. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has also shown interest in the construction of the gaushala.

According to sources, the Chief Minister reviewed major ongoing projects across the state on October 1.

During the review, he reportedly expressed displeasure over the delay in Bhopal, questioning why the gaushala project had not progressed when similar facilities had already been constructed in Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior. Preparations for Jain’s transfer reportedly began following this review.

Apart from this, people associated with Hindu organisations were also reportedly unhappy with Jain’s performance. Controversies surrounding the slaughterhouse and sealing drives in Bhopal had already been ongoing.

When Jain was transferred from her post as Seoni Collector to become the Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner last year, she was given a ceremonial farewell in Seoni, where she was carried in a palanquin.

However, she was removed from her position at the Bhopal Municipal Corporation late at night amid reports of dissatisfaction with her performance.

Ramprakash Ahirwar, who has been appointed the new Municipal Corporation Commissioner, is a 2018-batch IAS officer promoted from the state civil service.

Additional Commissioner Anju Arun was transferred because she is senior to Ahirwar. Arun belongs to the 2017 batch, making her one year senior to him.

Another Additional Commissioner in the corporation, Akshay Temrawal, who belongs to the 2018 batch, is also expected to be transferred within the next day or two. Temrawal ranks above Ahirwar in the IAS gradation list.

As a result, officers from the same batch will now serve as Commissioner and Additional Commissioner in the Municipal Corporation.

BMC Council Chairman’s Social Media Post: “Permanent Farewell”

Following Sanskriti Jain’s transfer, Bhopal Municipal Corporation Council Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi posted the words “Permanent Farewell” on social media.

A few days earlier, Jain had reportedly left a council meeting without informing the chairman, prompting Suryavanshi to express his displeasure.

Relations between the two had remained strained, with differences emerging over their working relationship.