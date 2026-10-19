MP IAS Reshuffle: Bhopal Smart City CEO Anju Arun Kumar Transferred To Rural Development Department, BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain Shifted | Indian National Emblem

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government transferred four IAS officers late on Sunday night, October 18. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Sanskriti Jain has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in the state Finance Department.

Ramprakash Ahirwar, a 2018-batch IAS officer who was serving as Commissioner of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC), has been appointed the new BMC Commissioner.

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Ahirwar Gets Additional Charge

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on October 18, Ahirwar will also hold additional charge as Additional Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company Limited.

Sanskriti Jain, a 2015-batch IAS officer, was holding both posts before her transfer.

Bhopal Smart City CEO Transferred

In another administrative change, Anju Arun Kumar, a 2017-batch IAS officer serving as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bhopal Smart City and Additional Commissioner of BMC, has been transferred.

She has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

New Jabalpur Municipal Commissioner Appointed

Agrim Kumar, a 2020-batch IAS officer currently serving as CEO of Chhindwara Zila Panchayat, has been appointed Commissioner of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, replacing Ramprakash Ahirwar.

The transfers are part of an administrative reshuffle involving four IAS officers in Madhya Pradesh.