Bhopal Gears Up For GIS 2027, BMC Plans ₹4.18 Crore LED Streetlight Project Across 30 Km | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has drawn up a Rs 4.18 crore plan to install LED streetlights along key routes leading to Satgarhi, the proposed venue for the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2027.

The project aims to illuminate the roads that domestic and international delegates will use to travel to the summit, proposed for late January or early February next year.

The tender process for the lighting project has begun, and work is expected to start in December, according to the civic body's electrical department.

The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MPIDC) is organising the 2027 edition, and the corporation got several plans and deadlines to transform the city, said BMC officials.

Multiple routes to get special lighting

The lighting plan covers nearly 30 km of several major roads connecting Bhopal's airport, central areas and Kolar Road to Satgarhi. The identified stretches include Airport Road to Lalghati, VIP Road via Kamala Park to Polytechnic Square, and the stretch through Smart Road and Roshanpura Square.

Other routes include New Market via Mata Mandir to the area in front of MANIT, and Link Road No. 2 to the Kolar Rest House T-junction, followed by Chunabhatti and Kolar towards Satgarhi.

The plan also covers the route from Depot Square through Bhadbhada Square and Nehru Nagar to the Kaliasot hills, extending along the Kolar canal towards Sarvdharm Bridge. The BMC will install LED streetlights along these stretches as part of the preparations for receiving summit delegates.

Four development sections for GIS-2027

BMC officials said that the proposed summit will be the second edition of the Global Investors Summit to be held in Bhopal, and the city will be developed in four sections from Airport to Lalghati Square, Lalghati to New Market, New Market to Chunabhatti Square and Chunabhatti Square to Satgarhi.

The previous edition took place in February 2025 and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two-day event brought together industrialists and investors from India and abroad to explore investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Officialspeak

BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain said that the next summit is approaching, and civic infrastructure and route arrangements are being planned to facilitate the movement of visiting delegates across the city.