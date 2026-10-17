Bhopal Bypass Toll Hiked By 6-7%; PWD Says Toll Hike Is Calculated Based on Wholesale Price Index |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has increased the toll collection on Bhopal Bypass for the next five years. The previous toll contract had ended in July 2026. Public Works Department (PWD) sources said that in comparison to the previous contract, the toll collection rate had increased by 6% to 7%.

This means that people will have to bear the increased cost of toll for five more years. The notification issued by the government says that levying of toll for Bhopal Bypass has been sanctioned from July 19, 2026 till December 31, 2031. The Public Works Department has been authorised to extend the aforesaid period by an additional five years. The toll will be levied on a basic rate basis.

The rates of toll at each toll plaza will be specified by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) on the basis of the basic toll rate effective from September 1, 2007 (per km and per trip) onwards. As per the basic toll rate, the toll rate for cars is calculated at 0.35 paise per km per trip.

Similarly, the toll for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) is calculated at 0.85 paise, followed by Rs 1.75 for buses, Rs 2.11 for trucks and Rs 4.21 for multi-axle trucks. The above rates will increase every year on the basis of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and will be rounded off to the nearest Rs 5.