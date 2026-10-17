MP Is India's Food Basket, Malwa Its Soybean Capital, Says CM Mohan Yadav At Indore Soy Conclave | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that MP is recognised as the 'food basket' of the country and plays a significant role in soybean production; the Malwa region is considered the 'soybean capital'.

Madhya Pradesh accounts for 45% of the total national soybean production.

Chief Minister Yadav was speaking as the chief guest at the two-day 9th International Soy Conclave, held at the Brilliant Convention Centre.

On this occasion, he honoured various companies and their representatives for their outstanding contributions to the soybean industry.

Yadav noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing rapidly across all sectors.

Upholding the Prime Minister's commitment to good governance and public welfare, the government is consistently working for the betterment of the poor, women, youth and farmers.

Under the Prime Minister's leadership, the nation has reached new milestones in development.

The government of Madhya Pradesh is also observing a 'Year of Farmer Welfare'. It is a matter of pride for the state that national and international experts, entrepreneurs and farmers associated with the soybean sector have gathered in the city.

Chief Minister Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is a vital state in terms of soybean production and agro-based industries.

Honouring entrepreneurs and institutions working in the soybean sector serves as an acknowledgement of their outstanding contributions.