Medical Teachers Association Announces Agitation From Oct 22 Over Pending Demands In MGM Medical College And Dental College In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Medical Teachers Association (MTA) has announced an agitation from Oct 22 over the failure to resolve long-pending demands of medical teachers at MGM Medical College and Dental College. The association submitted memorandums to the dean of MGM Medical College and the principal of Dental College, warning that routine academic and medical services would remain suspended during the protest, with only emergency services continuing.

The MTA general body meeting on Oct 13 took the decision unanimously. The association’s key demands include promotions against vacant posts, clearance of pending Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) cases, payment of arrears under the Seventh Pay Commission and time-bound pay scales, benefits for super-specialists, service book verification, gratuity, foreign travel permissions, access to annual confidential reports and child care leave.

The MTA also opposed what it termed vindictive disciplinary action against its president and senior medical teachers. It raised concerns over pending annual increments for Dr Bhavesh Bang despite a High Court order, alleged irregular inquiries against senior professors and the dismissal of Dr Varsha Argal without executive committee approval.

The association has issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding withdrawal of the alleged punitive actions. Memorandums have also been sent to the commissioner of health services and the chairman of MGM Medical College’s executive committee.