'Who Allowed Pandal To Block Entire Road?' Indore High Court Summons DCP Over Gandhi Nagar Road Obstruction | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken a stern view of an allegedly unauthorised pandal erected in Gandhi Nagar, which has reportedly obstructed a public road and caused inconvenience to thousands of families and local businesses.

The court questioned how the structure was installed without valid permission and why the authorities had failed to take action against those responsible.

A division bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Jai Kumar Pillai summoned deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Narendra Rawat after the state government denied granting permission for erecting a pandal blocking the entire Gandhi Nagar main road.

“Let DCP Narendra Rawat appear before this court and explain the construction of a temporary pandal covering the entire road,” the judges said.

Earlier, the court was informed that petitioner Ashish Jain had filed a complaint about the installation of the large pandal on the road, but he gave in writing to the police that he did not have any objection.

“The court observed that his withdrawal of objection does not matter as the matter is related to public interest,” said advocate Charchit Shastri, the counsel for Ashish Jain.

Shastri informed the court that the pandal was causing significant inconvenience to thousands of families in the area and adversely affecting local businesses. According to the petition, the structure occupies 50 feet, which blocks the entire road.

The petitioner further alleged that despite repeated requests to the government and local administration to resolve the issue and ensure adequate passage, no effective action had been taken. The petition also claimed that political pressure had prevented the authorities from acting against the road obstruction.

The absence of valid permission and the alleged inaction of the authorities emerged as key issues during the hearing. The High Court is scheduled to take up the matter again on Thursday.