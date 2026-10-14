Indore-Dahod Rail Project Nears Major Milestone As 47-Km Tihi-Dhar Section Approaches Completion | FP photo

Indore\Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Construction of the nearly 47-km Tihi-Dhar rail section, part of the Indore-Dahod new rail line project, is in its final stages. Senior railway construction officials inspected the section on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the proposed inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

The nearly 3-km tunnel near Tihi has been completed, along with 2,957 metres of ballastless track inside it. Preparations are underway to complete the remaining work and facilitate the CRS inspection.

Ratlam Division PRO Mukesh Kumar said on Tuesday that chief engineer (planning) Vikas Kumar and chief engineer (construction) Dheeraj Kumar jointly inspected the Pithampur-Dhar rail section by trolley on Oct 12 and 13.

The officials reviewed railway tracks, overhead electrification equipment (OHE), bridges, underpasses, stations, platforms and circulating areas. They directed the construction agency to rectify deficiencies promptly and ensure that all work meets prescribed standards so that the CRS inspection can take place on schedule.

More than 96% of the signalling and electrification work on the Pithampur-Dhar section has been completed. Installation of OHE poles and cantilevers up to both tunnel portals is also finished.

The Railways aim to complete construction of the entire Tihi-Dhar section by the end of October.