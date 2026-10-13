 Indore Hit-And-Run: Speeding Fortuner Runs Over 19-Year-Old Biker Near Shivaji Vatika At 3am; Leaves Two Minors Injured
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Indore Hit-And-Run: Speeding Fortuner Runs Over 19-Year-Old Biker Near Shivaji Vatika At 3am; Leaves Two Minors Injured

A speeding Fortuner allegedly hit a motorcycle near Shivaji Vatika in Indore, killing 19-year-old mechanic Adil and injuring his two minor friends. The SUV crashed into roadside railings before its occupants fled. Police launched an investigation. Separately, a 44-year-old woman died after falling from a motorcycle in Tejaji Nagar.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
Indore Hit-And-Run: Speeding Fortuner Runs Over 19-Year-Old Biker Near Shivaji Vatika At 3am; Leaves Two Minors Injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old auto mechanic died, and his two minor friends were injured after a speeding Fortuner SUV allegedly hit their motorcycle in Indore early on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred around 3 am near Shivaji Vatika under the Sanyogitaganj police station limits. Following the collision, the SUV crashed into a roadside iron railing. The occupants reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled. Police registered a case and launched a search for the driver.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Adil (19), son of Javed Sheikh and a resident of Mathurawali Gali.

Adil was returning home on a motorcycle with his friends Allu (16) and Alfej alias Rabba (17), after having tea and snacks at Sarwate Bus Stand. As they reached Shivaji Vatika, a speeding Fortuner allegedly rammed into their motorcycle.

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Eyewitnesses claimed the SUV was travelling at high speed. The impact threw the youths off the motorcycle, leaving Adil dead at the spot and his two friends injured.

The SUV subsequently lost control and crashed into an iron railing along the roadside.

Driver Flees, Police Launch Search

Following the accident, the occupants allegedly abandoned the damaged vehicle and escaped under the cover of darkness.

Adil worked as an auto mechanic and helped support his family. He is survived by two brothers and a sister. His father works in motor winding.

Both injured teenagers are undergoing treatment. Police are searching for the SUV driver.

Woman Dies In Separate Road Accident

In another accident in Indore's Tejaji Nagar area on Monday night, a 44-year-old woman died after falling from a motorcycle. The deceased, Shantibai, was travelling with her son Vijay from Pithampur towards Dhar when the incident occurred.

Vijay sustained minor injuries, while Shantibai was taken to hospital, where she died. Police said Vijay's statement had not yet been recorded.

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